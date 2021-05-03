Surgeon's Alleged Scheme Brings $33M In DOJ Settlements

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota neurosurgeon will pay the U.S. government more than $4.5 million for his role in an alleged yearslong kickback scheme that funded his "lavish" tastes for food and booze and led to medically unnecessary surgeries, bringing the total recovered through this and related corporate settlements to more than $33 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Dr. Wilson Asfora and his two medical device distributorships will pay the sum to resolve alleged anti-kickback law violations will be banned from participating in federal health care programs for six years, the DOJ said. Two whistleblowers helped uncover the alleged scheme will each...

