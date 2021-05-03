Littler Boosts New Haven Office With Former NLRB Atty

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has snagged a former National Labor Relations Board field attorney for its New Haven, Connecticut, office, the employer-side labor law firm announced Monday. Alan L. Merriman, who joins Littler as an associate in the firm's labor management relations practice group, was at the NLRB from 2014 to 2021, according to the San Francisco-based firm. At the NLRB, Merriman fielded hundreds of unfair labor practice charges and representation case investigations involving petitions and elections, Littler said. He's also handled unfair labor practice hearings before administrative law judges and negotiated resolutions for a myriad of labor matters, it said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS