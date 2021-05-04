Day Pitney Adds A Patent Partner From Burns & Levinson

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Day Pitney LLP has picked up a patent prosecution partner from Burns & Levinson who has worked as an electrical engineer and has more than 20 years of experience writing and defending technology patents. George Chaclas joined Day Pitney as a partner on Monday, according to the firm, which indicated that he would be eventually staffed at its recently purchased Providence, Rhode Island office, the result of a merger with Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg LLP in March. Chaclas joins the firm after a little under four years at Burns & Levinson LLP's Providence office. "It has been a long-term goal of the firm...

