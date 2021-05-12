NLRB Finds Halfway House Unlawfully Fired Union Supporters

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Michigan halfway house violated federal labor law by terminating and interrogating union supporters, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, rejecting the company's arguments that it had valid reasons to fire the workers and that its federal contract puts it outside the board's jurisdiction. In a decision that the NLRB's Detroit office announced Tuesday, the board upheld an administrative law judge's ruling that Bannum Place of Saginaw LLC unlawfully fired Greg Price and Ernie Ahmad, who were prominently involved in a successful organizing drive with Teamsters Local 406. The board said the company was unable to show it fired the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS