House Panel Examines FLSA's Racial Impact On Workers

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. lawmakers on Monday questioned witnesses about the impact of federal labor law on people of color working as farmworkers, domestic workers and tipped workers, as Congress considers legislation that would extend protections to people in those job categories. During a virtual hearing of the House Committee on Education and Labor's Workforce Protections Subcommittee, Democratic lawmakers and worker advocates argued that Fair Labor Standards Act exemptions for workers in those three categories are racist and "rooted in white supremacy." "After more than 80 years, the FLSA still includes aspects of our nation's history of slavery and racial discrimination by expressly denying...

