Blank Rome Seeks Arbitration In Platinum Malpractice Case

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- As it faces a potential malpractice complaint in Pennsylvania state court, Blank Rome LLP has said representatives for defunct billion-dollar hedge fund Platinum Partners, a one-time client, are trying to dodge language in the client engagement letter requiring arbitration of any disputes about the firm's work. Although liquidators for Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund LP have not yet filed a complaint against the firm, Blank Rome argued in a preemptive filing on Friday that any malpractice claims clearly belonged in arbitration. "Notwithstanding the mandatory arbitration clause in the engagement letter, however, plaintiffs have refused to resolve this dispute through arbitration and...

