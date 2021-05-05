DOJ Delves Deeper Into Piping Cos.' Merger Plan

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A planned $2.74 billion merger by two piping products makers will get an extended review from the U.S. Department of Justice, which has asked for more information from both companies regarding the tie-up. Forterra Inc., which would be acquired by shareholders of Quikrete Holdings Inc. under the February stock deal, disclosed in a government filing that the DOJ had opened a new phase of its antitrust review that is usually reserved for deals requiring more scrutiny. The Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission came just over a month after Forterra voluntarily pulled and refiled its merger notification to the...

