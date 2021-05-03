Ill. Panel Says Banking Advisory Co. Took Too Long To Appeal

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel held Friday that a Chicago bank advisory and asset disposition firm waited too long to appeal an arbitration order in a business dispute with its former partners. Dismissing the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, the appellate court said in an unpublished opinion that CSC Partners Management LLC and Clark Street Capital Advisors filed their notice of interlocutory appeal a few days past a 30-day deadline. CSC and Clark Street had until Feb. 6, 2020, to appeal the district court decision requiring them to arbitrate a dispute with former business partner Joseph Fennessey but didn't file until Feb....

