Hiring Plans Won't Delay Doughnut Shop Workers' Union Vote

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has said that so-called doughnuteers at a Voodoo Donuts location in Portland, Oregon, can move forward with their election on whether to unionize, holding that the company's plans to staff up this summer shouldn't hold them up. In his decision Friday, regional director Ronald Hooks rejected Voodoo Donuts LLC's contention that the petition from Doughnut Workers United — which is affiliated with the Industrial Workers of the World — was "premature" because of how the coronavirus affected its hours and workforce. The employer argued that the petitioned-for workers weren't a substantial representative complement of the...

