McKesson Wants Quick Win In Opioid Suit Coverage Battle

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. has asked a California federal court to declare that AIG cannot shirk its obligation by not defending it in thousands of lawsuits accusing it of contributing to the opioid epidemic, saying the opioid suits alleged bodily injury squarely covered under the policy. McKesson said Friday that AIG must pay for its defense of over 3,200 opioid lawsuits. The drug company argues that since the underlying litigation falls within the scope of coverage as it seeks bodily injury damages during the policy periods and alleges "occurrence(s)" as defined in the policy. McKesson said AIG failed to pay anything toward its...

