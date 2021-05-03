Missing Papers Doom Labor Cert. For Software Engineer

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- An IT consulting company lost out on its bid to hire a foreign software engineer after a U.S. Department of Labor review board determined the firm can't supplement its application with job experience documentation it missed the first time. BrickRed Systems Inc. had appealed a DOL certifying officer's denial of its request for a permanent labor certification after being told that it had failed to show its candidate met all the job requirements, including experience with software platform Perseum and server system monitor MxToolbox. But the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Friday that federal law prevents the company from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS