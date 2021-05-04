CBD Co. Wants Initial OK For $300K Deal In Data Breach Row

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers has urged a North Carolina federal judge to grant preliminary approval of a $300,000 settlement with hemp products company cbdMD Inc. to resolve claims its customers' debit and credit card information was compromised by two data breaches in 2020. The customers, represented by lead plaintiffs Michael Warshawsky and Michael Steinhauser, said in a Friday memorandum that the proposed settlement is "in the best interest of the class and provides fair, just and substantial benefits to settlement class members." They said the relief offered in the proposed settlement is adequate in light of the risks of continued...

