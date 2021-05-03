DC Judge Says Challenge To DEA Hemp Rule In Wrong Court

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed a suit from hemp industry advocates trying to block the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from exercising its authority over the crop at certain processing stages, saying only an appeals court had the power to review the matter. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said the Hemp Industries Association raised provocative questions with their case challenging the agency's interim final rule governing hemp policy, but determined that the court had to dismiss the action for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction. The interim final rule at issue could only be challenged in an appeals court, he said,...

