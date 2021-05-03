No Error In Illegal Reentry Arrest, 8th Circ. Rules

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- North Dakota police officers accused of violating a Mexican man's constitutional rights acted within their authority when they detained him during a burglary investigation on suspicion of being illegally present in the U.S., the Eighth Circuit ruled Monday. A panel of three judges ruled that local police officers and Border Patrol acted reasonably when cooperating with each other to question and detain Rafael Puebla-Zamora at his apartment building, affirming a lower court's refusal to suppress evidence of a previous deportation order that turned up during the officers' search of the building. "Here, police officers reasonably contacted Border Patrol to identify an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS