Calif. Judge Defines Trade Secrets Contours In Skin-Care Row

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A California state judge kept alive a lawsuit between friends-turned-foes over trade secrets behind a line of anti-aging beauty products, providing greater clarity in an order on the elements required to successfully plead a claim of threatened misappropriation of trade secrets. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said Thursday that the allegations brought by cosmetics creator Beauty Barrage LLC, Shielded. Beauty LLC and its founder Sonia Sommers support a reasonable inference that cosmetics manufacturer Dermaceutical Laboratories LLC and its co-president Wendy McEvoy possess Sommers' trade secrets and intend to use or disclose them. Judge Massullo wrote that because Sommers and her companies are...

