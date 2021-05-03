Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Skittles Maker Claims Hemp Co. Violated Its Trademark

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Candy and gum giant the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. filed suit Monday against a cannabis company alleging that its "Zkittlez" name and marketing strategy riffs on the recognizable "Taste the rainbow" ad campaign, thus infringing Wrigley's trademark for its Skittles candy brand.

In the complaint filed in Chicago federal court, Wrigley accused Terphogz LLC of "simply help[ing] itself" to the candy company's brand architecture for Skittles.

"Wrigley commenced this action to protect the public from Terphogz's deceptive and dangerous business practices and to safeguard the goodwill and reputation of Wrigley's renowned Skittles marks," the company said.

The maker of Skittles filed...

