Energy Biz Secures Partial Coverage For Shareholder Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. is responsible for covering an energy solutions company for one, but not a second, breach of fiduciary claim in a shareholder suit, a California federal judge ruled Monday, saying exclusions relieve the insurer of coverage for the second claim. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer gave a split decision for Scottsdale and Stem Inc. on coverage for the suit brought by Stacey Reineccius, a former executive of Stem, against Stem's board of directors over two financial transactions; a 2013 Series B financing round and a $1.5 million loan in 2017. "Scottsdale is liable for breach of contract to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS