Neal Gerber Nabs Green Griffith Patent Pro

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP has hired a former Green Griffith & Borg-Breen LLP partner with a specialty in litigating patent disputes in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Emer Simic has joined Neal Gerber & Eisenberg in Chicago, the firm announced Monday. Simic told Law360 on Monday that her new firm has a great reputation, particularly in the life sciences area. "What I saw in Neal Gerber was a real opportunity to add my experience as a patent litigator in the life sciences to their deep bench of IP attorneys, and to enhance their practice in that respect," she said....

