Gunderson Dettmer Scoops Kirkland & Ellis Equity Atty

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Gunderson Dettmer nabbed a corporate partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP for its San Francisco office, as the Mid-Law Silicon Valley firm continues to make a splash with critical new hires in 2021. Michael Allers, who was promoted to partner at Kirkland & Ellis in October last year, will join Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP's international growth equity practice, which the firm said in a statement Monday is rapidly expanding, with lawyers added from New York, Singapore, Beijing and Boston. Allers has experience representing growth equity and private equity funds in transactions such as mergers, acquisitions and equity...

