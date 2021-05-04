Tarter Krinsky Launches Health Care Practice With NY Hire

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP has added a New York-based partner to launch its health care practice, the firm said Monday. Steve Polyakov, formerly a managing partner at international boutique firm SAPG, represents pharmacies and health care providers in a variety of matters, including Medicare and Medicaid disputes and compliance with regulations. "The resources at Tarter Krinsky are phenomenal," Polyakov told Law360 Pulse. "I see it as a platform to increase presence in terms of the services I can offer and being able to retain bigger clients." Polyakov described his move as a way to get the clients he wanted to serve,...

