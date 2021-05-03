Fed's Powell Open To Idea Of Expanding CRA To Nonbanks

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve chairman signaled support on Monday for the idea of broadening community lending and investment requirements to reach nonbank financial services providers, though he said any such expansion would have to be Congress' call to make. Appearing at a virtual National Community Reinvestment Coalition conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked whether the Community Reinvestment Act's mandate to serve lower- and moderate-income areas should be expanded beyond its current scope of deposit-taking banks. "That's really one for Congress to make a decision about," Powell said. "But I like to think, though, that consumers require protection, and low- and moderate-income...

