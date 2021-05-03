Fiat Chrysler Engineers Defend RICO Bribery Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Auto engineers told a Michigan federal judge Monday they were directly harmed by an illicit yearslong bribery scheme involving former Fiat Chrysler executives and United Auto Workers officials, saying the co-conspirators shouldn't be allowed to dodge a racketeering lawsuit. A group of 47 current and former engineers in Fiat Chrysler's EMEC Department, previously known as the Advance Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain division, fired back at dismissal bids from FCA US LLC, the UAW, and certain former FCA executives and UAW officials who orchestrated a scheme that exchanged payoffs and gifts for labor-related concessions intended to benefit the automaker. The engineers told U.S....

