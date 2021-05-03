Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chrysler Engineers Defend RICO Bribery Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Auto engineers told a Michigan federal judge Monday they were directly harmed by an illicit yearslong bribery scheme involving former Fiat Chrysler executives and United Auto Workers officials, saying the co-conspirators shouldn't be allowed to dodge a racketeering lawsuit.

A group of 47 current and former engineers in Fiat Chrysler's EMEC Department, previously known as the Advance Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain division, fired back at dismissal bids from FCA US LLC, the UAW, and certain former FCA executives and UAW officials who orchestrated a scheme that exchanged payoffs and gifts for labor-related concessions intended to benefit the automaker.

The engineers told U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!