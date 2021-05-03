Michael Jackson's Image Worth Just $4M, Tax Court Rules

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Michael Jackson's image is worth under $4.2 million, the U.S. Tax Court said Monday, much less than a $161 million estimate by the IRS in its dispute with the estate of the pop megastar over the valuation of his assets. Michael Jackson performing during his Victory Tour in July 1984. Ruling on the value of three assets at the time of Jackson's death in 2009, the U.S. Tax Court found their combined value was about $111.5 million, compared with the IRS valuation of around $482 million. (AP Photo) Although Jackson reached a peak of fame during his lifetime unlikely to be obtained by many,...

