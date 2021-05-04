Investment Firm Faces $3M Fraud Suit Alleging Risky Moves

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois investment company and one of its advisers got hit with securities fraud claims in Illinois federal court Monday by a client who says he lost $3 million because of an aggressive trading strategy that went against his conservative preferences. Nevada resident Clinton Brown and the marital trust he shares with his wife Christina claimed that investment adviser Douglas Capital Management LLC and managing member Brett Douglas unlawfully misrepresented their services and traded against his wishes — turning his advisory account into one of the riskiest the firm had been managing. He claims the firm made unauthorized transactions from his account...

