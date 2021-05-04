Patent Law Certificate Offers Attys 'New Level Of Recognition'

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Eastern District of Texas Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who leads the National Board of Patent Litigation Lawyers, said Monday that the organization is offering a new attorney board certification that will provide a "new level of recognition" for patent litigators. The board certification is the effort of the NBPLL, a newly created division of Massachusetts-based nonprofit National Board of Trial Advocacy. To be certified, attorneys must fulfill the "strict requirements" of relevant patent experience, pass a "rigorous" examination and satisfy high ethical standards, continuing legal education requirements and peer review, the group said. The certification — which is "open to all...

