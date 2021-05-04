Teamsters Urge Court To Uphold Allegiant's Arbitration Loss

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Allegiant Air's bid to undo an arbitration award requiring it to alter its policy for scheduling pilots is nothing more than "a classic case of loser's remorse," the Teamsters told a Nevada federal judge, saying the court does not have authority to question the arbitration panel's jurisdiction. The Friday filing from Teamsters Airline Division and Local 2118 urged U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon to reject a motion for summary judgment from Allegiant Air LLC that argued an arbitration panel did not have jurisdiction over its dispute with the unions. The Teamsters said litigants seeking to undo arbitration decisions often resort to jurisdictional arguments,...

