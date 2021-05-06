Debevoise Adds Ex-NY DFS Litigator To Insurance Group

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP added an insurance regulatory specialist from New York's Department of Financial Services, bringing on expertise in investigations by state attorneys general and prosecutors. Marshal Bozzo, who joined Debevoise on Monday, will employ the relationships and experience he built over four and half years with the DFS to aid clients gearing up to make transactions in the insurance space, the firm said. Bozzo told Law360 on Wednesday the firm seems like a good fit for him because of its leadership in the insurance regulatory space. "I'm very impressed in particular with the excellent way that they use their...

