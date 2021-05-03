Biden Officially Raises Refugee Cap To 62.5K For FY2021

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday raised the U.S. annual refugee cap for the current fiscal year from 15,000 to 62,500 after outcry from refugee agencies and attorneys. Biden said the new figure of 62,500 "erases the historically low number" set by former President Donald Trump, but also said that "the sad truth" is that the administration is unlikely to achieve that number of admissions by Sept. 30, which marks the end of this fiscal year. "We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years," Biden said. "It will take some time, but that work is already underway."...

