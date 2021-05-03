9th Circ. Declines To Review Impossible's Fake Meat Colorant

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel affirmed on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a soy protein as a color additive that allows plant-based "meat" like the Impossible Burger to look like it's bleeding, finding the agency conducted appropriate analysis in weighing the substance's safety. In a 2-1 decision, the split panel ruled that the FDA applied the right standard in evaluating the safety of soy leghemoglobin and declined to take up the Center for Food Safety's petition challenging the agency's approval of the genetically engineered soy protein. "It is clear from reading the FDA's decision as a whole...

