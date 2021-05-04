Mining Co. Beats Feds' Toxic Spill Claims, For Now

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Mining company Kinross Gold Corp. has escaped cross-claims from the U.S. government stemming from a 2015 mine collapse and waste spill, after a New Mexico federal judge found the government hadn't disputed the company's argument that the court lacks jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Monday granted KGC's motion for summary judgment, saying the parties had effectively argued past each other — with the U.S. failing to set forth additional material facts according to court rules, while KGC raised issues that the U.S. has not had an opportunity to address. KGC had argued it never operated the Colorado mine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS