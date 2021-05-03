Powell Had No Election Rigging Evidence, Dominion Says

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Dominion Voting Systems asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Monday to reject Sidney Powell's bid to toss its $1.3 billion defamation suit, saying the pro-Trump attorney can't claim her allegations that Dominion rigged the presidential election were just political opinions when she offered "evidence" to support them. Powell was making provably false statements of fact — not political opinions that most people would understand to be "neither true nor false" — when she claimed that the voting machine company rigged the election against former President Donald Trump, Dominion said, urging the court to reject the attorney's March motion to dismiss....

