Lawmakers Urge Yellen To Stiffen Reporting For Hedge Funds

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers pushed the U.S. Treasury Department to increase reporting requirements for private equity and hedge fund advisers, claiming it would help authorities halt money laundering and tax evasion. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., sent Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a letter dated May 3 asking for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to finalize a rule first proposed in 2015 that would require investment advisers to comply with anti-money-laundering rules. Those include filing reports about suspicious activities and creating a protocol to address money laundering and terrorist financing risks. The lawmakers also asked Treasury to create a national corruption...

