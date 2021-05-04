Insurers Owe Coverage To XTO Energy After Well Explosion

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Three insurers must cover ExxonMobil Corp. unit XTO Energy for a 2016 explosion at a North Dakota oil and gas well, with a North Dakota federal judge rejecting their attempts to claim a pollution exclusion. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland said Monday that the insurers must cover XTO Energy because that company's contractors — who took out policies with Berkley National Insurance Co., Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. and StarStone National Insurance Co., among others — had signed a deal with the company that extended coverage for the incident. While the insurance companies had provided several arguments for why they should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS