Fla. Judge Accused Of Ditching Work Wants Ethics Panel DQ'd

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Palm Beach County judge facing an ethics complaint for allegedly ditching work asked to disqualify the panel hearing her judicial ethics case Monday because of the members' relationships with the chief judge in her circuit, who will be called as a witness in the case. On April 14, Judge Marni A. Bryson, who has been on the bench in the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida since 2010, was formally charged by the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission with regularly being away from the courthouse and failing to inform the chief judge of her absences. Judge Bryson responded to the charges Monday...

