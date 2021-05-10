Paul Hastings Snags White Collar Pro From White & Case

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 6:45 PM BST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has added to its recent white collar hiring spree from White & Case LLP with another criminal defense lawyer joining its investigations team in London. Rebecca Copcutt joined the firm's investigations and white collar defense practice as a partner, Paul Hastings said. She brings with her experience of navigating criminal enforcement actions and investigations. Copcutt has focused on cross-border cases involving alleged market misconduct, criminal cartels, money-laundering, bribery and corruption. Her hire closely follows that of Jonathan Pickworth and Joanna Dimmock in January, both white collar defense partners who also joined from White & Case. "The decision to move...

