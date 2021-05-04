BAT Unit Urges Top UK Court To Revive Pollution Liability Suit

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 5:55 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of British American Tobacco told the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday that a French paper company's decision to pay out €443 million ($532 million) in dividends despite owing the tobacco giant for an expensive environmental cleanup violated its legal duties. Andrew Thompson QC, counsel for BTI 2014 LLC, urged the Supreme Court at a hearing Tuesday to overturn a February 2019 ruling dismissing BTI's challenge to paper business Arjo Wiggins Appleton Ltd.'s decision to pay substantial dividends to Sequana, its parent company, in 2008 and 2009, without leaving enough money to indemnify BAT for the cleanup costs of a polluted...

