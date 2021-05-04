Pension Lifeboat Fund Fights To Control Compensation

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- Britain's lifeboat fund for pensions fought on appeal on Tuesday for the right to set how it compensates retirees whose employers have collapsed, arguing that it has the discretion to devise its own method for providing benefits. The Pension Protection Fund, a safety net for employee pensions, told the Court of Appeal that it has the statutory entitlement, backed by recent European and English court rulings, to determine how to deliver accrued pension entitlements. The fund's board wants to overturn parts of a 2020 High Court decision that found its age cap on compensation was discriminatory. The statutory fund, which pays...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS