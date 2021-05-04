Corteva Wants Pesticide Use Allowed During EPA Review

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Corteva Inc. says the Ninth Circuit should allow farmers to keep using the pesticide sulfoxaflor while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducts a fresh review of its dangers, arguing that a halt would put honeybees at risk. In a brief filed Monday, the pesticide manufacturer said that the EPA, before approving the pesticide's use, had conducted a thorough review of relevant data showing that the chemical is effective at protecting crops from a variety of pests but poses little risk to bees. On remand, the agency will fix what amount to procedural missteps, Corteva said. Despite concerns by environmental groups like...

