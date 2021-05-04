WTO Boss Taps Heavy Trade Hitters For Deputy Slots

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday announced the appointment of four trade experts, including a veteran Capitol Hill adviser and a high-ranking Chinese official, to serve as her deputies in Geneva. For the first time, two of four deputy slots will be held by women, as Okonjo-Iweala tapped longtime House Ways and Means Committee trade counsel Angela Ellard and former Costa Rican Trade Minister Anabel González. "This underscores my commitment to strengthening our organization with talented leaders whilst at the same time achieving gender balance in senior positions," the director-general said in a statement. Rounding out the slate of...

