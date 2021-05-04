Mongolia Threatens End To Mine Pact Over Tax Spat, Co. Says

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Mongolian government has threatened to cancel its 2009 investment agreement for a massive mining complex if an international tax tribunal does not reject the $155 million tax claims of the company operating the mine, the company's majority owner announced. Mongolia also asked the tax tribunal to add the majority owner, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., and its owner, Rio Tinto Group, to the arbitration, Turquoise Hill said in a news release Monday. The arbitration stems from Turquoise Hill subsidiary Oyu Tolgoi LLC's development in Mongolia of a copper-gold mine that holds one of the world's largest undeveloped copper reserves. The government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS