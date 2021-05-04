Amazon Calls Black Worker's Race, Sex Bias Suit Baseless

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a D.C. federal judge to throw out a Black manager's race and gender bias suit, arguing that her case was long on "incendiary" rhetoric but short on evidence. The retailing giant lodged a motion Monday to dismiss most of Charlotte Newman's March 1 suit against Amazon, Amazon Web Services and two supervisors, saying her discrimination and equal pay claims were baseless and time-barred. "Despite her years of increasing opportunities and advancement at Amazon, plaintiff now claims that Amazon discriminated against her because she is an African-American woman," the retailer said in a brief. "But plaintiff fails to allege any...

