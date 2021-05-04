FERC Defends Grid Connection Cost Rule Reversal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has defended its process for allowing transmission owners to elect to fund upgrades that enable new power generators to connect to the grid, telling the D.C. Circuit it wasn't required to return to square one after a previous order was vacated. The FERC urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to shut down arguments from American Clean Power Association that the agency should have opened new proceedings to consider whether it is fair for transmission owners to unilaterally decide to front the cash needed for the upgrades and collect interest on that investment, telling the court it...

