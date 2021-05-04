Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Defends Grid Connection Cost Rule Reversal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has defended its process for allowing transmission owners to elect to fund upgrades that enable new power generators to connect to the grid, telling the D.C. Circuit it wasn't required to return to square one after a previous order was vacated.

The FERC urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to shut down arguments from American Clean Power Association that the agency should have opened new proceedings to consider whether it is fair for transmission owners to unilaterally decide to front the cash needed for the upgrades and collect interest on that investment, telling the court it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!