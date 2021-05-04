Wachtell-Led Global Payments Inks $925M Deal For Zego

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. digital payments company Global Payments Inc., advised by Wachtell Lipton, will pick up private equity-backed real estate technology company Zego in an all-cash deal valued at $925 million, the companies said Tuesday. The transaction sees Atlanta, Georgia-based Global Payments buying San Diego, California-headquartered Zego from Vista Equity Partners, according to a statement. Zego was founded in 2003 and was originally called PayLease. The company was rebranded as Zego in February of last year, according to Vista Equity Partners' website. Zego provides a mobile platform that allows residential real estate operators to handle everything from payments, billing and utility expense management...

