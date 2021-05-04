Hertz Confirms New Sponsor Offer In Seesaw Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Hertz Global confirmed early Tuesday receipt of a sweetened sponsorship offer from the original plan backers for the bankrupt rental giant's Chapter 11, potentially setting up a final three-day deadline for a topping offer by the current leader and a potential auction on May 10. Hertz Global said Tuesday it has received a sweetened sponsorship offer for its Chapter 11, potentially setting up an auction on May 10. (iStock.com/ablokhin) Affiliates of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC, and Apollo Capital Management LP met Hertz's Sunday deadline for its new offer, intended to trump earlier, usurping bids led by Centerbridge Partners...

