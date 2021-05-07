Latham Snags National Security Expert From Vinson & Elkins

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP snagged a Vinson & Elkins LLP partner with deep experience in cross-border investment issues, including national security reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. Damara Chambers joined the firm's litigation and trial department as a partner, as well as a member in its white collar defense and investigations practice. Chambers, who's also experienced with security investigations from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the Department of Energy, will co-lead Latham's CFIUS & U.S. national security practice. "It's been a thriving and busy practice ... and there's a lot of deal activity in particular,...

