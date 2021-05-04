Dems Push To Nix Funding For ICE-Local Police Partnership

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Democratic legislators on Tuesday called on the House of Representatives' powerful Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to ax funding for a program that allows state and local law enforcement to identify and detain immigrants who can be deported. In a letter to the subcommittee, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., led 30 fellow Democratic lawmakers in asking that all funding for the 287(g) program be cut out of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, citing concerns over immigrants being fearful of being interrogated about their legal status in the U.S. and therefore, not being able to trust enforcement agencies to report crimes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS