New Jersey Hospital Merger Challenge Sized Right, FTC Says

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission blasted two New Jersey hospitals seeking to derail the agency's bid to pause their merger, saying the institutions' claims that the agency overly restricts the market to just Bergen County "mischaracterize the FTC's market, the facts, and the law." Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation's arguments assailing an FTC bid for a preliminary injunction fail, the commission said in a heavily-redacted reply brief filed Monday, because the primary market definition the commission uses "accounts for all hospitals" used by patients living in Bergen County, including New Jersey hospitals outside Bergen County and facilities in New...

