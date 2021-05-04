Tracking Co. 'Intercepted' Data On Pa. Woman's PC, Court Told

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Software from data tracking company NaviStone Inc. "intercepted" a Pennsylvania woman's data because it ran on her computer while she browsed an online shopping site, justifying keeping her proposed class action lawsuit grounded in the laws of the Keystone State, she told a federal court. In the wake of video arguments April 14 where U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV sought to clarify where any data interception allegedly took place, Ashley Popa and NaviStone filed briefs Monday focusing on whether such an interception occurred, and if so, where. Popa said the "device" doing the data-grabbing was NaviStone's "OneTag" code, loaded...

