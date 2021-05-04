3 Firms Guide Mortgage Insurer's $496M IPO

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- North Carolina-based mortgage insurance company Genworth Mortgage Insurance fine-tuned its initial public offering plans on Tuesday, outlining a potential $496 million debut guided by three law firms and an effort to rebrand as Enact Holdings. Enact Holdings Inc., which is headquartered in Raleigh, expects to sell 22,576,140 units for between $20 and $24 apiece before listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ACT," according to the company's amended registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the midpoint, the offering stands to raise $496 million. Separately, investment funds managed by Bayview Asset Management LLC have agreed to...

