SEC Scrutiny Spooked The SPAC Market, But Won't Stifle It

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The pace of special purpose acquisition company initial public offerings and subsequent mergers has slowed since it became clear the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is heavily examining SPAC disclosure documents, but that doesn't mean the trend has run its course. Kimberly Zelnick Andrea Basham Michael Levitt SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are corporate entities that raise money through IPOs in order to take a private company public, usually within 18 to 24 months after the offering. The rate of SPAC IPOs and subsequent de-SPAC mergers — which is the term used when a SPAC that has gone public merges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS